Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

Showers and isolated thunderstorms may still be possible Monday.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms may still be possible Monday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.

For the rest of the week, most of the state should return to more typical trade wind conditions by midweek, but an area of tropical moisture moving in from the southeast could lead to wetter conditions for windward and southeast portions of Hawaii Island through the second half of the week. Some of the moisture may spread northward enough toward the smaller islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, there’s a few swells coming in over the next few days. A larger and longer-period north swell will push north shore waves up with some overhead sets Monday and Tuesday. The waves will lower Wednesday before another similar-sized swell arrives Thursday and Friday. A new small south swell is forecast to peak Monday, with some of the swell energy reaching exposed west shores. A lack of trade winds will lead to continued small and choppy surf for east facing shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

Latest News

Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to...
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash flood warning canceled on Kauai as heavy rain eases
Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to...
Early-season cold front approaching the state
Trade winds have slowed as an early-season cold front approaches the islands.
Slowing winds as early-season cold front approaches