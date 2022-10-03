Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.

For the rest of the week, most of the state should return to more typical trade wind conditions by midweek, but an area of tropical moisture moving in from the southeast could lead to wetter conditions for windward and southeast portions of Hawaii Island through the second half of the week. Some of the moisture may spread northward enough toward the smaller islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, there’s a few swells coming in over the next few days. A larger and longer-period north swell will push north shore waves up with some overhead sets Monday and Tuesday. The waves will lower Wednesday before another similar-sized swell arrives Thursday and Friday. A new small south swell is forecast to peak Monday, with some of the swell energy reaching exposed west shores. A lack of trade winds will lead to continued small and choppy surf for east facing shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.