Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows...
More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg.(reba.com)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Reba McEntire is extending her tour into 2023 with a string of new stops.

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg, which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The singer announced Monday that 14 more stops are being added to the tour for spring 2023. She will be joined by opening acts Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

The addition of New York City’s Madison Square Garden marks Reba’s first time ever playing the iconic venue.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

These 14 dates have been added:

  • March 9 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • March 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
  • March 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
  • March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
  • March 18 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
  • March 23 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
  • March 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center (on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time)
  • March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
  • March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
  • March 31 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
  • April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
  • April 13 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
  • April 14 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
  • April 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

For more information, visit Reba’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Latest News

Hormel has sold a record amount of Spam for seven straight years.
How Spam has undergone a cultural reinvention
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: Jan. 6 was ‘rebellion,’ prosecutor says
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says