Hundreds walk in Waikiki to raise money for breast cancer programs, research

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you were near Kapiolani Park in Honolulu this morning, you may have seen a sea of pink.

Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday morning to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Let’s go! Let’s beat that cancer,” said Sheree Loui, a breast cancer survivor since 2014.

Keiki, kupuna and everyone in between donned bright pink shirts -- some wore tutus and wigs.

“I have my good friends right here. They they’re my backbone for my my journey to finding the cure,” Loui said.

Even furry friends joined the fun -- all walking for those fighting the disease and those who couldn’t be there.

The event raises money for support programs and research. At last check, more than $184,000 has been raised, The goal is $250,000. You can continue to fundraise until November 2.

“We have made great progress through our education efforts and early detection has put a dent in the amount of late stage diagnosis that we are getting. COVID did have its effect, because treatment had to be delayed,” said Rolanda Morgan, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Hawaii.

Organizers were amazed by the large turnout.

“All dressed in pink, all celebrating our survivors, remembering those that have been lost from this disease, and truly fueling our mission forward in our community. So we’re so grateful,” said Camilla Crescenco, Development Manager of Susan G. Komen Hawaii.

And you didn’t have to walk the 1.8 mile route to help. There was a group that serenaded crowds on the route and hundreds of volunteers who made sure the event went smoothly.

“I have family that had cancer. So this is also like, helping out just being here is like a good is just a great help for community,” volunteer April Koarner said.

A reminder that those battling cancer are not alone.

“It’s so emotional walking up to this event today. I had tears in my eyes. It’s powerful,” said Talia Pana, a breast cancer survivor. “It’s something bigger than me. I never imagined so much people to be here and sitting. I’ve been honored, honored to be here.”

The Susan G Komen organization says 400 calls a week through its support hotline are from Hawaii. For information about breast cancer resources and financial assistance, call 1-800-GO-KOMEN or visit komen.org/hawaiiwalk.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.