As HCCC nears ‘breaking point,’ lawmaker proposes to move embattled facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a recent report of the concerning conditions at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo, a county councilmember is looking to move the embattled facility.

Hawaii County Councilmember Aaron Chung will introduce a resolution this week to move the facility, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

Chung told the paper that the situation is reaching a “breaking point” and the facility has become “unnerving” to nearby residents.

He admits the idea to build a new jail is likely cost-prohibitive, but the resolution is meant to show state lawmakers the public’s opinion of the current facility.

This comes weeks after a report was released from the state oversight commissioners, who called conditions at HCCC comparable to the worst in the nation.

Overcrowding was a major concern for the committee.

According to the most recent population report from the Department of Public Safety, 304 inmates were being held at HCCC last week — which is over 47% higher than the designed capacity for the facility of 206.

Meanwhile, a $20-million expansion of HCCC is underway. It will add 48 beds to the capacity.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.