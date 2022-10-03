Tributes
As HCCC nears ‘breaking point,’ lawmaker proposes to move embattled facility

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 3.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:51 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a recent report of the concerning conditions at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo, a county councilmember is looking to move the embattled facility.

Hawaii County Councilmember Aaron Chung will introduce a resolution this week to move the facility, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

Chung told the paper that the situation is reaching a “breaking point” and the facility has become “unnerving” to nearby residents.

He admits the idea to build a new jail is likely cost-prohibitive, but the resolution is meant to show state lawmakers the public’s opinion of the current facility.

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

This comes weeks after a report was released from the state oversight commissioners, who called conditions at HCCC comparable to the worst in the nation.

Overcrowding was a major concern for the committee.

According to the most recent population report from the Department of Public Safety, 304 inmates were being held at HCCC last week — which is over 47% higher than the designed capacity for the facility of 206.

Meanwhile, a $20-million expansion of HCCC is underway. It will add 48 beds to the capacity.

