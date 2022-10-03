Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body discovered by a fisherman in the Colombia River in Washington state on Tuesday has been identified as a former Big Island resident.

Authorities say the remains were identified as that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez.

She grew up in Pahala and left Hawaii for Washington in 2013. According to Ebanez’s older sister Breeann Ebanez, they hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

She said police have a suspect in custody, and shared that Brandy is a victim of domestic violence.

“I don’t think anybody should go through this especially that she leaves two young kids behind,” Breeann said.

A friend of Brandy’s remembered her for her kind and loving nature.

“Brandy has a heart of gold. She is loved ... We work in the medical field and everybody loved her,” her friend Melrae Smith said.

Ebanez’s friends are encouraging anyone who experiences domestic violence to seek help.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened. It’s unclear if the suspect has been charged.

This story may be updated.

