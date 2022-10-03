Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

Loved ones said she is a victim of domestic violence.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body discovered by a fisherman in the Colombia River in Washington state on Tuesday has been identified as a former Big Island resident.

Authorities say the remains were identified as that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez.

She grew up in Pahala and left Hawaii for Washington in 2013. According to Ebanez’s older sister Breeann Ebanez, they hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

She said police have a suspect in custody, and shared that Brandy is a victim of domestic violence.

“I don’t think anybody should go through this especially that she leaves two young kids behind,” Breeann said.

A friend of Brandy’s remembered her for her kind and loving nature.

“Brandy has a heart of gold. She is loved ... We work in the medical field and everybody loved her,” her friend Melrae Smith said.

Ebanez’s friends are encouraging anyone who experiences domestic violence to seek help.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened. It’s unclear if the suspect has been charged.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally

Latest News

A report by DBEDT shows in August about 830,000 visitors spent $1.71 billion.
In a positive sign of economic recovery, HTA says visitor spending is up
HNN
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness
Cable bridge, Washington
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
Visitor Spending / HNN file
Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved