Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, trade winds slowly returning

Forecast: Drier conditions moving in, trade winds slowly returning
Forecast: Drier conditions moving in, trade winds slowly returning(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:14 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will fill in behind the front as it passes through each island. The front will continue to weaken on Monday and fade away by Tuesday. As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a transition to a wet pattern will be possible for the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday as an area of tropical moisture moves in from the southeast.

A couple of small to moderate size, medium period swells can be expected from around the northern half of the compass this week. A small, medium south swell will peak Monday then lower gradually lower through the middle of the week. Mainly low background south swell energy later this week with a slightly larger bump in south swell expected Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cable bridge, Washington
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Latest News

Lingering showers and downpours are still possible as a frontal boundary dissipates near the...
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Lingering showers and downpours are still possible as a frontal boundary dissipates near the...
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to...
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash flood warning canceled on Kauai as heavy rain eases