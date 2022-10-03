Forecast: Drier conditions taking over, trade winds slowly returning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will fill in behind the front as it passes through each island.

The front will continue to weaken on Monday and fade away by Tuesday.

As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a transition to a wet pattern will be possible for the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday as an area of tropical moisture moves in from the southeast.

A couple of small to moderate size, medium period swells can be expected from around the northern half of the compass this week.

A small, medium south swell will peak Monday then lower gradually lower through the middle of the week.

Mainly low background south swell energy later this week with a slightly larger bump in south swell expected Friday or Saturday.

