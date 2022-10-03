Tributes
CDC ends international travel COVID-19 advisories

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ending another COVID-19 procedure.

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, the health agency will only post a notice for a country if health officials are concerned about a particular variant or if there is another situation that would change the CDC’s travel recommendations.

This ends the COVID-specific travel notices the agency began back in January 2020.

The agency notes fewer countries are actually testing or reporting COVID cases, which limits their ability to accurately assess those international destinations.

The CDC still advises anyone traveling out of the country to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and follow its guidance for international travel.



