2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term

FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A Texas board on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, declined a request that Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By The Associated Press and AMY FORLITI
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning.

The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but it’s not yet known where they will go.

Kueng and Thao are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month.

Messages left with their attorneys as well as with several law enforcement officials have not been returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

