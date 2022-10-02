Tributes
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday.

The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation.

Additional details were limited and it is not clear if anyone was arrested.

