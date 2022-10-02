Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:16 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed 125 fans and 2 police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several brawls between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the stadium after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The fights prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for those impacted.
Federal agency sues Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual, racial harassment
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Residents concerned over Waipio Valley access gathered last week Monday. A "kupuna checkpoint"...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Archives: Records from Trump White House staffers remain missing
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery