MPD: Alcohol is a factor in crash that killed 63-year-old motorcyclist in Kula

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department said alcohol is a factor in a crash that killed a 63-year-old motorcyclist in Kula Friday night.

Police arrested John Cho, 76, of Wailuku for first-degree negligent homicide in connection to the crash.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Lower Kula Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a grey 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling northbound on Kula Highway, executed a left turn onto Lower Kula Road, and crashed head-on into a black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Kula Highway.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and sustained critical life-threatening injuries.

According to MPD, the operator of the pickup truck did not stop or render aid and continued to travel west on Lower Kula Road.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

MPD said the pickup truck was later located at a Wailuku residence where Cho was arrested. He was later released pending investigation.

Investigation revealed that the operator of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and the airbags did deploy. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed and drugs are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 12 at the same time last year.

