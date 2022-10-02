Front to bring rainfall to parts of the state Sunday

An early-season cold front will increase the chance for rainfall, starting with Kauai and Oahu and then spreading to Molokai and portions of Maui Sunday. Hawaii Island is expected to have mostly clear skies Sunday as drier air moves over the island from the east. The front will weaken and slowly drift eastward, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, along with a brief chance for isolated thunderstorms.

The frontal boundary should continue to weaken, with drier conditions over the western end of the state by Monday while deeper moisture will continue over the central and eastern islands into Wednesday. More typical conditions with light trade winds are expected Thursday, but a weak disturbance could approach from the southeast, bringing a higher chance of showers for Hawaii Island Thursday into the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, waves along north shores will ease as a northerly swell slowly declines into Monday, while a medium-period north-northeast swell is expected to arrive late Sunday night into Monday. Longer-term, a larger swell could bring advisory level waves to north shores Friday. South shore waves will increase slightly Sunday with a small long-period south-southwest swell, while east shores will have small surf through the upcoming week due to a lack of strong upstream trade winds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.