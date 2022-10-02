Flash flood warning remains in effect for Kauai as heavy rain falls

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning remains in effect for the island of Kauai Sunday morning as a front moves through the islands, bringing heavy rain.

The National Weather Service said around 9 a.m., radar showed heavy rain and storms impacting the island with more moving ashore from the northeast. Peak rainfall rates were measured at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Officials added that he water levels at the Wainiha and Hanalei streams have risen rapidly as part of the island already saw 3 inches over the last 3 hours.

The flood warning is set to last until 11 a.m. but may be extended if conditions persist.

At last check, there were no road closures reported by the county, though they are keeping a close eye on Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge.

The warning covers the entire island and residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to take action if needed.

Click here to view the HNN Weather Center and Interactive Radar.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.