Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Flash flood warning remains in effect for Kauai as heavy rain falls

Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash Flood Warning / File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning remains in effect for the island of Kauai Sunday morning as a front moves through the islands, bringing heavy rain.

The National Weather Service said around 9 a.m., radar showed heavy rain and storms impacting the island with more moving ashore from the northeast. Peak rainfall rates were measured at 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Officials added that he water levels at the Wainiha and Hanalei streams have risen rapidly as part of the island already saw 3 inches over the last 3 hours.

The flood warning is set to last until 11 a.m. but may be extended if conditions persist.

At last check, there were no road closures reported by the county, though they are keeping a close eye on Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge.

The warning covers the entire island and residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to take action if needed.

Click here to view the HNN Weather Center and Interactive Radar.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

Latest News

US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community in Honolulu
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
Hundreds turned out for a rally at the Waipio Valley Lookout today, urging the county to keep...
‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu