Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say

A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road rage incident. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Tre Ward
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago.

All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass.

The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with his mother and three siblings Friday night when it all unfolded. They said she was attempting to flee the other vehicle in the road rage incident.

She, unfortunately, didn’t make it far. Police said she made it two blocks away, was tracked down, and then shots were fired.

Police said someone in the backseat of a red Sedan took aim at the mother’s car, and a bullet struck Mateo in the head. A nearby home was also riddled with bullets.

The mother kept driving, according to authorities, and Mateo was taken to a hospital where he died.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, said the mother is still grieving.

“All she doing is clutching onto two dinosaurs, and this was the baby’s favorite toy,” he said.

He said community members are trying to get “these baby killers” off the streets.

“There was no tint on that window. You seen those children inside of that car, and you still discharged that weapon,” Holmes said, referring to the shooter.

In the wake of the shooting, anti-violence group Communities Partnering 4 Peace returned to the scene to help as much as they could.

“We’re out here trying to combat this violence, trying to help people get their neighborhoods back.”

Police are now vowing to make sure the boy’s killer is held accountable.

“We will not rest until those responsible for this senseless and cowardly act of violence are brought to justice,” Commander Bryan Spreyne, with the Chicago Police Department, said.

Chicago police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact them, with a $7,000 reward being offered.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Some unvaccinated Hawaiian Air workers allowed to return while others told they can reapply
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure from overdose victim, Hawaii police officer self-administered Narcan
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

Latest News

US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community in Honolulu
Flash Flood Warning / File Image
Flash flood warning remains in effect for Kauai as heavy rain falls
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say