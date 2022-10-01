Tributes
WATCH: Dolphins head coach speaks to media following Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

Miami Dolphins quaterback Tua Tagovailoa is seen on the field after suffering an injury on...
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Friday, a day after Former Saint Louis crusader and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured in a game.

Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half.

And some criticized the decision to play Tagovailoa so soon after injuries in Sunday’s game.

