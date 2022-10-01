UH men’s basketball holds first official team practice as season approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is back on the court preparing for the upcoming season.

The team held its first official practice today, as tip off is a little over a month away.

Hawaii looks to bounce back after last season’s loss to Cal State Fullerton in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament.

“We’ve done a lot of work this past summer and this past fall, but it’s time to start putting the pieces together and it’s really gonna be dependent on how hard we wanna work right now in these next six weeks leading up to the season,” UH forward Kamaka Hepa told reporters.

This season the ‘Bows welcome a host of new faces, along with some familiar ones.

“I think that college basketball is changing a lot and with 10 returners it kinda speeds up the process of being able to not learn as many plays and just get to playing and get more reps than teaching,” said UH guard Samuta Avea.

UH is no stranger to injuries, but coaches hope this season will be the exception.

“Each of the last three or four years we’ve had two starters out and we kept humming along or kept playing,” said head coach Eran Ganot.

“It’s not where we want to be, but hopefully a lot of that and a lot of the up’s and downs that we’ve been through has set us for this point right now for the next breakthrough.”

Hawaii opens the season on Nov. 3 in an exhibition match against UH Hilo.

For a full breakdown of the ‘Bows 2022-23 season, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.