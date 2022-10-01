Slowing winds as early-season cold front approaches

Trade winds will give way to light and variable winds and afternoon sea breezes as an early-season cold front closes in on the islands. The front is expected to bring widespread rainfall to Kauai and Oahu Sunday morning into Monday, spreading to Molokai and parts of Maui starting Sunday night. Locally breezy northeast winds of 10-20 mph will follow the frontal boundary as it passes through each island.

The front is forecast to break apart Tuesday, but there will be enough lingering instability and moisture to continue shower activity over most of the islands through Wednesday, mainly for windward and mauka areas. Trade winds are expected to weaken once again Thursday and Friday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, a small medium-period north-northwest swell will keep waves in the 4 to 6-foot range for north shores today, while a longer period swell from the north-northeast is expected Sunday night, giving another boost to north shore waves. Surf on south shores will be small today, but rise a bit Sunday with a small long-period south swell arriving. East shore surf will remain small and below normal for the coming week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.