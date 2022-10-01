Maui house fire displaces 5 people; portion of Haiku Road remains closed

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people are displaced after a blaze tore through a Haiku home Friday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department said.

One tenant sustained a minor burn injury to the leg but is in good condition, officials said.

Traffic is still impacted in the area.

Police have closed Haiku road at West Kuiaha Road to 1807 Haiku Rd. West Kuiaha Road is also closed from Mauu Place to 433 West Kuiaha Road.

Fire crews responded to the incident just before 3 p.m. on Haiku Road.

According to report released by MFD, the fire fully involved a main dwelling, cottage, and accessory structures upon arrival.

The department said the fire was controlled the fire at approximately 4 p.m. The Red Cross is now helping those affected.

Damage estimates are not yet available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.