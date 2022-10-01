Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew

A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach on Friday as South Carolina felt the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WMBF reports the boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was on the boat when it washed ashore. City officials said the U.S. Coast Guard had rescued those who were onboard.

Authorities urged the public to stay away from the boat. Police and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said they didn’t want any debris from the boat or the boat itself to hurt someone as it shifted in the high surf.

Officials said they believed that the boat was damaged and leaking fuel in the ocean.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home

Latest News

Hawaii County Police Department
Fearing fentanyl exposure, Hawaii police officer took Narcan after responding to overdose death
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to the sidelines during the first half of an...
Doctors: Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries underscore importance of taking concussions seriously
.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9