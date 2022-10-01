Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession

Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura(Hawaii County Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hilo Medical Center nurse has been charged with prescription drug theft and felony possession of fentanyl in connection with two incidents at the hospital this year, prosecutors say.

Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38, is charged with four felony offenses.

In addition to the drug counts, she faces two counts of fraud.

The Paauilo resident appeared in a Hilo court on Friday and was released after posting $55,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals

Latest News

Haiku Road house fire
Maui house fire displaces 5 people; portion of Haiku Road remains closed
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility with Adm....
As he wraps up Hawaii trip, Defense Secretary meets privately with families impacted by Red Hill crisis
A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure, Hawaii police officer took Narcan after responding to overdose death
About 100 employees who refused the COVID vaccine were fired. They can come back too, but they...
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back some unvaccinated employees under new policy, but not everyone can return