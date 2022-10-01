Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hilo Medical Center nurse has been charged with prescription drug theft and felony possession of fentanyl in connection with two incidents at the hospital this year, prosecutors say.

Allison Elizabeth Kawamura, 38, is charged with four felony offenses.

In addition to the drug counts, she faces two counts of fraud.

The Paauilo resident appeared in a Hilo court on Friday and was released after posting $55,000 bail.

