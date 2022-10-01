Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station.

After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small electrical fire.

The department said the fire was contained at 8:50 a.m.

This comes as HART is currently conducting its trial run phase between the East Kapolei station to Aloha Stadium. Trains run around the clock, checking for problems and glitches in the system.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.