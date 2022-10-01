Blood Bank puts out call for donors to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a way Hawaii residents can help those recovering from Hurricane Ian: Roll up your sleeve and give blood.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on residents to pitch in.

Due to the severity of the storm, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp was activated to help survivors.

They need all blood types, but especially universal donors with O-type blood.

To find the nearest donation site, click here to make an appointment or you can call 808-848-4770.

