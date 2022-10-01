Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Blood Bank puts out call for donors to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Here’s a way Hawaii residents can help those recovering from Hurricane Ian: Roll up your sleeve...
Here’s a way Hawaii residents can help those recovering from Hurricane Ian: Roll up your sleeve and give blood.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a way Hawaii residents can help those recovering from Hurricane Ian: Roll up your sleeve and give blood.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on residents to pitch in.

Due to the severity of the storm, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp was activated to help survivors.

They need all blood types, but especially universal donors with O-type blood.

To find the nearest donation site, click here to make an appointment or you can call 808-848-4770.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home

Latest News

Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project
Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project
Rail leaders are also hoping to secure more than $700 million in federal funding to finish the...
After years of uncertainty, feds approve recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project
student loans
Midday Newscast: Biden scaling back student loan forgiveness eligibility
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'