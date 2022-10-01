Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Out of this world! Hawaii students get a chance to track NASA’s asteroid crash

"We don't crash satellites into asteroids every day."
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui astronomer is involving two bright high school students to figure out how an asteroid’s trajectory was affected by a NASA spacecraft.

The University of Hawaii says the spacecraft that NASA intentionally crashed into an asteroid Monday afternoon was the size of a school bus.

University of Hawaii astronomer Dr. J. D. Armstrong is working with a group of high schoolers from Maui to track its aftermath from a telescope atop Haleakala.

“What’s really cool with these images is, you see the tail,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said asteroids do not typically have a tail – comets do. So, he says this finding is fascinating.

“We don’t crash satellites into asteroids every day and asteroids don’t hit each other every day. So yes, it’s pretty rare. It’s rare that something takes off the surface of an asteroid,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong is working with Maui High School Sophomores Wilson Chau and Holden Suzuki to also monitor the asteroid’s orbit.

“When I found out there was a project like that, that we could be a part of and we could learn about, I was super excited,” Suzuki said.

The team of astronomers say it’s important to learn these things in case an asteroid heads to Earth, they know how to change its path.

“With this task, I think it’s definitely a revolution to what science has gotten to,” said Chau.

For these 16-year-olds, they are hoping to use their knowledge and skills for a big impact on their community one day.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals

Latest News

A Hawaii County Police officer assigned to the South Hilo patrol district self-administered a...
Fearing fentanyl exposure, Hawaii police officer took Narcan after responding to overdose death
Haiku Road house fire
Maui house fire displaces 5 people; portion of Haiku Road remains closed
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tours Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility with Adm....
As he wraps up Hawaii trip, Defense Secretary meets privately with families impacted by Red Hill crisis
Allison Elizabeth Kawamura
Former Hawaii Island nurse charged with felony drug theft, fentanyl possession