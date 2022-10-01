Tributes
33-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into car in Wahiawa

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a car in Wahiawa Friday night, Honolulu police said.

Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the intersection of Olive Avenue.

According to HPD, it was reported that a 33-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway, in the right turn only lane, when he continued straight through the intersection and broadsided a car making a left turn onto Olive Avenue.

Investigators said the motorcyclist ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway.

Paramedics provided life saving treatment to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 27-year-old woman in the front passenger seat of the car was treated the scene for minor injuries but was in stable condition, EMS said.

At this time, authorities said it is unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash for the motorcyclist.

However, they said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a contributing factor on the part of the 27-year-old female motorist.

The investigation is ongoing.

