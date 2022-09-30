Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki.

The incident happened near the intersection of Harding Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

EMS said a 71-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At least two vehicles were involved in the incident. Police said the cars collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.

A portion of the road was closed as officials cleared the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

