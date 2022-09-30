In wake of high court ruling, mayor proposes limits on where licensed owners can carry guns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months after the U.S. Supreme Court eased gun laws, Honolulu’s mayor wants to limit where licensed owners can carry firearms.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing an ordinance that would not allow guns at traditionally sensitive places, including schools, government buildings, parks and public transportation.

It would also ban guns at businesses unless the owner consents. The mayor says this will reduce the possibility of confrontations in stores, restaurants, and hospitals as the city issues more firearm permits.

Andrew Namiki Roberts, of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition, said the ordinance makes licenses “worthless.”

“You wouldn’t be able to go out to the grocery store, you wouldn’t be able to go out to pick your kids up from school, you’re basically being banned from carrying them in those places,” he said.

HPD will hold a hearing Oct. 4 on the proposed rules for getting a license to carry a firearm in public.

