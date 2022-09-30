Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Trevor Noah says he’s exiting as host of ‘The Daily Show’

FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022....
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," announced Thursday that he is leaving the show.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah says that he’s leaving “The Daily Show” as host, after seven years of a Trump and pandemic-filled tenure on the weeknight Comedy Central show.

Noah surprised the studio audience during Thursday’s taping, dropping the news after discussing his “feeling of gratitude” that it was the seventh anniversary of when he took over for Jon Stewart.

“I realized, after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah said.

Neither Noah nor Comedy Central offered a timetable for his departure. The network said it was “grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership” and indicated that it was excited “for the next chapter” of “The Daily Show.”

Television late-night comedy’s ranks have been shrinking, with Conan O’Brien pulling the plug on his show last year and Samantha Bee ending hers this year.

Noah, a relatively unknown comic from South Africa, was a bold choice to replace the popular Jon Stewart in 2015. But he slowly made the show his own and built a dedicated audience.

“So many people didn’t believe in us,” he said. “It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice — this random African.”

He said hosting the show has been one of his greatest challenges and joys.

“I wanted to say thank you to the audience for an amazing seven years,” he said. “It’s been wild. It’s been truly wild.”

Like most of his fellow comedians, he dealt with the firehose of material during Donald Trump’s presidency and, when the pandemic started, found himself suddenly thrust into the challenge of producing a program without an audience.

He said he realized there was more that he wanted to do recently when he was able to travel again.

“I miss learning other languages,” he said. “I miss going to other countries and putting on a show.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights

Latest News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for those impacted.
Federal agency sues Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual, racial harassment
FILE - Only a few scoops are left in a mother's next to last can of baby formula in Laurel,...
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Oreo announces launch of new flavor for the holidays