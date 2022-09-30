Attorney for suspect in road rage beating: Video of attack ‘doesn’t tell the full story’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect charged in the road rage beating of a 70-year-old Laie man pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Months after prosecutors initially declined the case, 28-year-old Danielreid Aikau was charged with second-degree assault.

Aikau was released last Friday from the sheriff’s booking station on Keawe Street after posting bail.

He was initially arrested for assault in July, but was released without charges days later.

At that time, the city Prosecutor’s Office said it worked “closely with HPD on this matter and decided that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

But officials decided to take another look following public outcry.

Surveillance footage of the incident from a home in Laie Point shows the July 19 encounter.

Aikau’s attorney, Eric Seitz, says the video doesn’t tell the full story and that the 70-year-old followed his client and confronted him.

“My client is deeply embarrassed and very upset about an overreaction. He certainly takes responsibility for overreacting. But there are more facts in context,” Seitz said.

“The older gentleman also swore at him, although there’s no video, but we can demonstrate that. So, you know, we’re sorry about this incident, we want to do what’s right to repair it.”

Aikau’s trial is set to start in late November.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.