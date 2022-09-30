Suspect indicted for allegedly threatening to blow up elementary school

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai grand jury has indicted Thursday the suspect accused of threatening to blow up Koloa Elementary School.

Officials said 20-year-old Lopaka Santos-Dasalia of Hanamaulu was indicted with two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of harassment.

His bail is set at $100,000.

Lopaka Santos-Dasalia, 20, of Koloa (County of Kauai Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)

According to a preliminary report, Koloa Elementary School administration received a call from Santos just past 12 p.m., who said that a bomb was set to detonate after school was finished.

The Kauai Police Department Bomb Squad, American Medical Response, and the Kauai Fire Department responded to the incident.

KPD said everyone was evacuated but no device was found.

If convicted, Sanots-Dasalia faces up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.