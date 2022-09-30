Tributes
Suspect in violent one-man crime spree appears in court

Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, from burglary to stealing cars.
Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, from burglary to stealing cars.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in a violent one-man crime spree appeared in court Thursday.

Officials said 31-year-old Rocky Hermanns-Raymond is charged with 11 offenses, from burglary to stealing cars.

Authorities said Hermanns-Raymond allegedly kidnapped a 57-year-old woman in Kahului on Sunday.

Police said he stole the car with her in it and refused to let her go. The woman eventually managed to escape and Hermanns-Raymond took the car in another direction.

MPD: Suspect allegedly kidnapped woman, dog then wrecked car in bizarre crime spree

Hermanns-Raymond then led police on a chase around the island, crashing into cars on the west side and stealing a second car in Waihee.

He was eventually arrested Tuesday in Wailuku, MPD said. His bail is set at $50,000.

This story may be updated.

