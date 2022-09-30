Tributes
Some call it ‘appalling’ Defense Secretary not meeting with families over Red Hill

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived at Camp Smith Thursday morning.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived at Camp Smith Thursday morning.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is facing criticism for not meeting with families impacted by the Navy’s water contamination during his trip to Hawaii this week.

President Biden’s top military leader is in the islands to tour the Red Hill Bulk Storage Fuel Facility and meet the new commander of the joint task force in charge of defueling, Rear Admiral John Wade.

In March, Austin made the decision to defuel and permanently shut down Red Hill.

Now Wade must lead a task force of more than 100 people to plan defueling the tanks. So far, what we’ve heard of Austin’s schedule is that he has no plans to meet with impacted families.

“It’s appalling that he’s refusing to meeting with affected families, with communities, with kanaka maoli,” said Dani Espiritu, of Oahu Water Protectors.

After protesting in Washington D.C. last week, the group wants Hawaii community members to be included in the task force. “These are community members who have been engaged for years in this push to defuel and decommission the facility,” said Espiritu.

Kat McClanahan says she’s dealt with balance and neurological issues since drinking the fuel-contaminated water last year at her home at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

She wanted to meet with Austin.

“The exposure from the contamination has left some families still sick and still struggling to recover their health,” said McClanahan.

“If you were walking through this with your own children, wouldn’t you want to know that the very entity that caused the mistake could stand up and right the wrong?” she added.

On Friday, Austin will have a virtual meeting with Hawaii’s congressional delegation. Hawaii News Now asked to meet with Austin as well, but the Pentagon said it was not able to accommodate access.

