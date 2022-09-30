From San Diego to Honolulu: There’s a new rhino in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new rhino in town!

An Eastern black rhinoceros named “Aria” was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday.

She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo.

The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida. She now weighs approximately 2,850 pounds.

Officials said Aria will be housed in the newly renovated rhino exhibit in the African Savanna.

The staff says they are “stoked” to welcome a black rhino at the zoo again and they are currently working on plans to get her a mate.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List has the Eastern black rhinoceros listed as critically endangered due to poaching. Its population suffered a severe decline of more than 90%, resulting in less than 800 animals remaining in 2010, and due to staunch conservation efforts, has now increased to a population of approximately 5,500 animals.

