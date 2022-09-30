Tributes
Open House: Lovely unit in Nanala at Mehana and premium studio at Trump Tower Waikiki

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

An excellent opportunity to own this lovely 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 parking unit in Nanala at Mehana. Amenities including a pool & recreation area. This ground level, corner unit has 2 private grassy areas for your outdoor personal enjoyment. Kitchen includes like-new appliances and a recently installed dishwasher. This unit also features a dedicated laundry room with a full-size washer and dryer. A new Central AC unit was installed in 2022. This one won’t last long...visit our open house this weekend.

Enjoy 5-star premium Hotel living in paradise at Trump Tower Waikiki Beach. This spacious studio residence with gorgeous city and partial ocean view is fully furnished with a kitchenette, King size bed, Queen size sofa sleeper, desk and a luxurious bathroom with soak tub. Resort amenities & services include an infinity pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center, spa, restaurants, bar, concierge, valet parking and more. World famous Waikiki beach, exclusive boutiques, shops, eclectic restaurants and the vibrant nightlife of the city are steps away. Schedule your private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

