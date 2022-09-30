Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!

She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom.

”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said Miner. “I’m an artist. So I like to fly by the seat of my pants and go wherever I want to go. But unfortunately, I can’t do that. I have a job, I have three businesses plus, I have three kids. I have to schedule everything.”

During and after her back to back pregnancies, 37-year-old Kimie Miner still produced new albums.

”The thing that I find crazy about motherhood is that I was actually inspired by each pregnancy and I actually created an album each time,” said Miner. “I did the Hawaiian Lullaby album, Proud as the Sun and Children of the Sea. I was just really inspired and looking for music for my own keiki and decided I should just go make it.”

The Kailua Kona native and Grammy nominated producer started singing and writing songs when she was 14.

”I started with the ukulele then my dad gave me his nylon guitar when I went to board at Kamehameha Kapalama campus. So, I just started teaching myself. There were no YouTube videos then, I just looked up charts and pictures of your hands and started writing songs.”

Her recent single “Catch a Tan” is about letting your inner light shine and Kimie’s giving aspiring musicians a chance to shine through free workshops at her business Haku Collective.

”I see a future for these kids. I started doing mentorship programs for the music community and I did that through Haku Collective. Haku means to braid or weave together and I believe that when we work together, we’re stronger.”

And the same is true she says, when it comes to juggling raising a family and a demanding career.

”Finding capacity in a team has really been my saving grace because, you know, it’s really hard now with kids! So, finding the balance and being real with yourself of what your priorities are, are really important.”

Kimie is releasing more new music. She’s also working on a new Christmas Album and a second Hawaiian Lullaby album.

