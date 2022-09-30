On mission to make perfect roast, man turns passion for coffee into thriving business

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marks International Coffee Day, but at Green World Coffee Farm in Wahiawa, every day is International Coffee Day.

Owner Howard Green started the farm 10 years ago and says what began as a small passion project turned into a growing business.

”I love coffee, I love people and I love this place. Everyone thought I was crazy when I retired and told my friends I wanted to open a coffee farm,” said Green.

Green World Coffee Farm now has a full staff and hundreds of loyal regulars as well as a steady stream of visitor business.

The National Coffee Association estimates that 62% of Americans drink coffee every day. Furthermore, a new study from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggests that two or three cups a day could lead to a longer life.

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 450,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69 and found that those who drink coffee had increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

The benefits were there whether the person enjoyed ground, instant or even decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers say the lowest risks were found in those who consume four to five cups a day of ground coffee, along with those who enjoyed two to three cups a day of instant coffee.

