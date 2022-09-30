Mayor: Federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project that includes a shortened line and fewer stations.

“I’m exceptionally proud today,” Blangiardi said, at a news conference. “This is both a joyous and historic day.”

Under the new plan, the rail line will end at Halekauwila Street rather than Ala Moana Center. Officials have said the rail could be lengthened at a future date, but stressed the slimmed down line will contain costs.

The new plan also defers the construction of the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage and reduces the number of stations from 21 to 19. Altogether, it means the project as built will extend for 18.75 miles rather than 20.

The federal plan means HART is now eligible for $744 million for the $10 billion project.

The long-delayed project is currently in a testing phase in order to begin operations in West Oahu.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the Federal Transit Administration’s approval of the recovery plan is an important step to getting the project back on track.

“We still have a long way to go,” he added.

Roger Morton, director of the city Transportation Services Department, added the Civic Center terminus at Halekauwila Street will need strong city bus connections to get riders to Ala Moana and UH-Manoa.

Morton also said the ultimate goal is to get to Ala Moana Center and beyond.

“Rail transit in any city is not a single project,” he said.

