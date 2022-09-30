Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mayor: Federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project that includes a shortened line and fewer stations.

“I’m exceptionally proud today,” Blangiardi said, at a news conference. “This is both a joyous and historic day.”

Under the new plan, the rail line will end at Halekauwila Street rather than Ala Moana Center. Officials have said the rail could be lengthened at a future date, but stressed the slimmed down line will contain costs.

The new plan also defers the construction of the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage and reduces the number of stations from 21 to 19. Altogether, it means the project as built will extend for 18.75 miles rather than 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The federal plan means HART is now eligible for $744 million for the $10 billion project.

The long-delayed project is currently in a testing phase in order to begin operations in West Oahu.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the Federal Transit Administration’s approval of the recovery plan is an important step to getting the project back on track.

“We still have a long way to go,” he added.

Roger Morton, director of the city Transportation Services Department, added the Civic Center terminus at Halekauwila Street will need strong city bus connections to get riders to Ala Moana and UH-Manoa.

Morton also said the ultimate goal is to get to Ala Moana Center and beyond.

“Rail transit in any city is not a single project,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project
Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project
Police said the vehicles collided at the intersection, pushing an SUV into a house.
Elderly woman, girl injured after SUV plows into Kaimuki home
Owner Howard Green started the farm 10 years ago and says what began as a small passion project...
On mission to make perfect roast, man turns passion for coffee into thriving business
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022)