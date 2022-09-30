Tributes
Large brush fire on Hawaii Island triggers evacuations in Ookala

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
OOKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department is responding to a brush fire in Ookala that’s triggered evacuations in the area.

An evacuation shelter site has been opened at the Paauilo Gym.

Officials said the blaze is makai of Old Mamalahoa Highway.

Authorities have closed down both lanes of Highway 19 near the 31-32 Mile Marker.

Police said there is no alternative route along the stretch of the road so motorists should anticipate traffic and delays. The public is advised to drive with caution as fire crews are working to contain the blaze and evacuating residents.

The department said the fire has burned approximately 10 acres.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

