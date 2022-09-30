Tributes
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is out now

The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.(Walt Disney Studios via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) – “Hocus Pocus 2″ is here!

The highly anticipated sequel began streaming on Disney+ on Friday, just in time for the Halloween season.

In the original 1993 cult classic, three witch sisters were woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return in the sequel as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

Grab your friends and get ready to kick off the spooky season!

