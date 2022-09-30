Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday.

The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more.

“These new funds will be used to hire more teachers, expand academic programs, and help more students get a quality education,” Schatz said, in a statement.

The money will be going directly to Title I schools, where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty.

The state Department of Education is expected to receive the money by Oct. 1 and will apply to the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Here’s where the money will be distributed:

$36,031,788 for the City and County of Honolulu

$13,902,204 for Hawaii County

$5,826,659 for Maui County

$2,432,619 for Kauai County

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.