Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

Hawaii residents who are in Florida are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian barrels over the state.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday.

The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more.

“These new funds will be used to hire more teachers, expand academic programs, and help more students get a quality education,” Schatz said, in a statement.

The money will be going directly to Title I schools, where a disproportionate number of students live in poverty.

The state Department of Education is expected to receive the money by Oct. 1 and will apply to the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Here’s where the money will be distributed:

  • $36,031,788 for the City and County of Honolulu
  • $13,902,204 for Hawaii County
  • $5,826,659 for Maui County
  • $2,432,619 for Kauai County

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

Latest News

File image.
Large brush fire on Hawaii Island triggers evacuations in Ookala
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 132: Producer, singer-songwriter and busy mom ... Kimie Miner is doing it all
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space...
Midday Newscast: Ian impacts air travel nationwide
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium