Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers moving in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be easing over the weekend bringing in hot humid conditions with pop up showers, mainly for interior sections, showers could be briefly heavy, but not widespread.

A weak front is due over Kauai and Oahu Sunday and Monday with clouds and scattered showers.

Light to moderate trade winds will continue through much of next week with continued land and sea breeze winds especially over leeward areas.

A series of small swells from the north-northwest to north (340 to 350 deg) are expected through Friday.

Forerunners from a slightly larger north swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend.

A small long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday with below advisory level wave heights.

