Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers moving in for the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, Sept. 30.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be easing over the weekend bringing in hot humid conditions with pop up showers, mainly for interior sections, showers could be briefly heavy, but not widespread.

A weak front is due over Kauai and Oahu Sunday and Monday with clouds and scattered showers.

Light to moderate trade winds will continue through much of next week with continued land and sea breeze winds especially over leeward areas.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A series of small swells from the north-northwest to north (340 to 350 deg) are expected through Friday.

Forerunners from a slightly larger north swell will fill in Friday and peak over the weekend.

A small long-period south swell is expected to fill in Sunday into Monday with below advisory level wave heights.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
Some say the homeless activity inside public park restrooms forces them to reconsider letting...
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers moving in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds are backing down
Tracking trade winds
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Steady trade winds through Friday, lighter winds expected over the weekend