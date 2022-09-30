Federal agency sues Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual, racial harassment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against a Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for racial and sexual harassment.

The federal lawsuit claims management at the eatery called Mexico Restaurant condoned a hostile work environment, which included multiple instances of sexual harassment amongst employees.

As a result of the ongoing harassment and the restaurant’s failure to address it, EEOC said employees were left with no choice but to quit.

Furthermore, the suit said the restaurant’s general manager is accused of racial harassment by continually referring to an employee as a “white devil.”

Officials said the employee reported it to the owner of the restaurant but nothing was done to correct this behavior and the harassment continued.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for those impacted.

