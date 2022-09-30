Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Federal agency sues Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for alleged sexual, racial harassment

Your top local headlines for Friday, Sept. 30.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:10 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against a Mexican restaurant in Kalihi for racial and sexual harassment.

The federal lawsuit claims management at the eatery called Mexico Restaurant condoned a hostile work environment, which included multiple instances of sexual harassment amongst employees.

As a result of the ongoing harassment and the restaurant’s failure to address it, EEOC said employees were left with no choice but to quit.

Furthermore, the suit said the restaurant’s general manager is accused of racial harassment by continually referring to an employee as a “white devil.”

Officials said the employee reported it to the owner of the restaurant but nothing was done to correct this behavior and the harassment continued.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for those impacted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Officials say it happens in Phoenix basically every single day.
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights

Latest News

Residents concerned over Waipio Valley access gathered last week Monday. A "kupuna checkpoint"...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Friday's forecast
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers moving in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers moving in for the weekend