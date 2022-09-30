Episode 132: Producer, singer-songwriter and busy mom ... Kimie Miner is doing it all
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kimie Miner is an award-winning producer and singer-songwriter.
And she’s found a way to do it all.
She makes new music, runs a business, supports young musicians and and is a busy mom!
Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.