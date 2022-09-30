Tributes
Check your beach bags: Maui’s ban on non-mineral sunscreens to go into effect

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your beach bags if you’re on Maui.

Starting Saturday, non-mineral sunscreens will be banned in the county.

The rule — which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription — is designed to protect coral reefs and other marine life.

Chemicals in traditional sunscreens have been shown to be harmful.

Mineral sunscreens — which contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide — are allowed.

Violators are subject to fines which will go toward a special fund for environmental protection and sustainability.

A similar rule will go into effect on Hawaii Island on Dec. 1.

The state also has a rule in place, but it only bans the sale of sunscreen with oxybenzone and octinoxate in an effort to protect reefs.

People are still allowed to use the sunscreen, but they’re just discouraged from doing so.

