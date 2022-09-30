Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, walk out at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to host a reception Friday at the White House to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year festival.

They will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a vice president. Emhoff is scheduled to give remarks.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 began Sunday and ended Tuesday. On Sunday, Biden said in a statement that the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance and renewal.

“Jill and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah in the United States, Israel and around the world,” he said in the statement. “May your prayers be heard and your faith revitalized - and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life. Shana Tovah.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard says more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a...
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece of Aloha Stadium
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after injury against Cincinnati Bengals
Some say the homeless activity inside public park restrooms forces them to reconsider letting...
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms

Latest News

Residents concerned over Waipio Valley access gathered last week Monday. A "kupuna checkpoint"...
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
US hits Russia with sanctions for annexing Ukrainian regions
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is claiming areas of Ukraine as part of Russia during a...
Putin: Annexed Ukrainian areas to be part of Russia 'forever'
The Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2," debuting Sept. 30.
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ is out now