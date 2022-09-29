Tributes
Survey of Kauai police officers finds low morale, concerns over working conditions

Kauai Police Vehicle / File Image
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey of Kauai’s SHOPO chapter found low morale, lack of communication within the department, low staffing, and poor work conditions among police officers.

In the survey, officers said they’re unhappy with their work conditions and leadership at the police department.

KPD Chief Todd Raybuck says the department has hired 52 new officers in the last three years and staffing now stands at nearly 90%. He also said he’s interested in working with SHOPO to address officer concerns.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Republican candidates for Hawaii’s legislature said they’ll make fighting crime a top priority if they are elected.

At GOP headquarters, 15 candidates for state House and Senate said there are voters in their districts who are more concerned about crime than the cost of living.

House Democrats said in response that they take protecting the community seriously and have passed tougher penalties for sex trafficking and sex assault.

