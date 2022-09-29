State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

Tributes
Changes are coming to two Waikiki intersections in a bid to bolster pedestrian safety.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections.

And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.

Diagonal crossing won’t be incorporated into the pilot.

The pilot will evaluated over a one-month period. After that, the DOT will determine what to do next.

