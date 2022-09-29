Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police: Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcyclist in Kona

Hawaii residents who are in Florida are hunkering down as Hurricane Ian barrels over the state.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police believe speed is a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old man in North Kona on Wednesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, of Kailua-Kona.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m.

Police said Lincoln was riding his motorcycle southbound on Kealakaa Street and crashed into a SUV that was heading northbound.

The motorcycle did not have its headlights on, police said.

Lincoln was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police added the motorcycle is considered a “pocket-sized” and requires a driver’s license to operate.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Lincoln’s exact cause of death.

This is the 28th traffic death on Hawaii Island compared to 18 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
Newly unsealed court records detail gruesome allegations in Miske murder case
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
COVID testing
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths in past week; nearly 11,000 backlogged cases

Latest News

Aloha Stadium (FILE)
Here’s your chance to get a piece (literally) of Aloha Stadium
Mia Wooden, Priscilla Louie and Pono Wong are eighth graders at SEEQS Charter School.
PODCAST: Meet the young people turning malama aina into a daily routine
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 29, 2022)
Some say the homeless activity inside public park restrooms forces them to reconsider letting...
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms