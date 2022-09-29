Police: Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 21-year-old motorcyclist in Kona

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police believe speed is a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old man in North Kona on Wednesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, of Kailua-Kona.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m.

Police said Lincoln was riding his motorcycle southbound on Kealakaa Street and crashed into a SUV that was heading northbound.

The motorcycle did not have its headlights on, police said.

Lincoln was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet, police said.

Police added the motorcycle is considered a “pocket-sized” and requires a driver’s license to operate.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Lincoln’s exact cause of death.

This is the 28th traffic death on Hawaii Island compared to 18 at the same time last year.

