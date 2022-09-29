Tributes
PODCAST: HNN Overtime talk football from the high school level to the pros

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk football from the high school level all the way to the pros.

The boys breakdown the Rainbow Warriors football team’s loss to New Mexico State, the emergence of local boys Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota in the NFL and how the high school football playoff picture is taking shape.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

