Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of recent, serious vandalism at city parks has some park-goers more concerned for their safety.

Last week, vandals destroyed toilets inside the bathroom at Pokai Bay Beach Park. That caused a serious flooding and plumbing issue inside the public restroom, even causing the shower to become inoperable.

The city was quick to resolve the issue and repair the facility but still, many people say issues like that are a symptom of a larger problem.

”They’re in pretty bad shape. Because the homeless, as you know, have been using it as their place to shower and camp out and do all their necessities, I guess. So it’s pretty gross in there,” said Terry Kakazu, who frequents Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Others say the homeless activity inside public park restrooms forces them to reconsider letting their children use the facilities alone.

”We can’t even allow them to go in and use the bathroom to get changed or to go to the bathroom. The last practice at Ala Wai Park, there was someone sitting there smoking ice with a big huge torch in the middle of the bathroom,” said Erich Wida, a coach who says he’s fed up with problems like this at public parks.

Spokesperson for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation Nate Serota says park administrators are aware of these issues and are always working to improve conditions — but they need the public’s help.

”These parks belong to all of us and we want to instill a sense of pride and ownership in these communities so they can feel confident in taking care of these places and reporting serious issues when they come up. In instance of criminal activity, we always encourage park users to call the police immediately and follow up with responding officers,” Serota said.

The best way to report problems at public parks is by using the 311 app or emailing complaints@honolulu.gov or parks@honolulu.gov.

